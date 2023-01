HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

HOT 107.9 wants to take care of your Big Game party with brand new 70 inch TV & Sound Bar courtesy of Lil Uzi Vert & Atlantic Records.

Text the word “TV” to 71007 to qualify! On Friday,

February we will choose one winner to receive the grand prize. Plus the HOT 107.9 crew will pull up & deliver it!

It’s the HOT 107.9 Big Screen for the Big Game presented Lil Uzi Vert, Atlantic Records & Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station…. HOT 107.9