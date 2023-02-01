AFAF: Her Husband Is Upset Over Her Old Groupie Tales!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Its the case of the groupie tales! Latonya says her husband is upset after he found an old picture of her and a celebrity! Once she admitted to sleeping with him back in the day he immediately wanted her to trash the photo! Do you think he is wrong?

Listen to the full call below and hear what Headkrack, Lore’l & The Hustlers’ had to say when they weighed in on the topic!

