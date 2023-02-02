George Foreman, one of the world’s most famous professional boxers, is finally getting his story told on the big screen. Click inside to find out more about the upcoming film and to check out its trailer!

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is

based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit. But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever.

The movie is directed by acclaimed filmmaker George Tillman Jr. from a story by Dan Gordon, Frank Baldwin and George Tillman Jr, and a screenplay by Baldwin and Tillman. David Zelon produced the film while George Foreman, Peter Guber, Wendy Williams and Henry Holmes served as executive producers. The film stars Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Foreman, Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker as Foreman’s trainer and mentor Doc Broadus, Jasmine Mathews, Sullivan Jones, Lawrence Gillard Jr., John Magaro and Sonja Sohn.

The film hits theaters April 28. You can check out the action-packed official trailer for Big George Foreman below.

Let us know how you’re feeling about it in the comments below. Also, check out a couple of first look images from the movie.

A Knockout: Check Out The Action-Packed Official Trailer For ‘Big George Foreman’ was originally published on globalgrind.com