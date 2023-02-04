HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The slap heard around the world is a forever moment. For the first time Serena Williams has commented on when Will Smith put hands on Chris Rock.

As per The Huffington Post the tennis legend recently paid a visit to CBS Mornings. While the sports icon discussed a variety of topics surrounding her career, host Gayle King referred to the infamous Oscars incident. “King Richard had that moment at the Oscars, what did you feel about that?” she asked. The Compton, California native kept things classy and spoke to two huge moments were eclipsed by the slap.

“I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed,” she responded, referring to Summer of Soul. “But, I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and I’ve made a tremendous amount of mistakes,” she added. “And I’m the kind of person that’s like ― ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.’” She also went to admit that reminded everyone that love is the message. “We’re all imperfect and we’re all human, and let’s just be kind to each other” she said.

Four months after the slap Will made an apology via his YouTube channel saying he is “deeply remorseful” for his actions. Since the incident Smith has been formally banned by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. You can Serena discuss life after tennis below.

Photo: Vaughn Ridley

The post Serena Williams Comments On The Will Smith Slap For The First Time appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Serena Williams Comments On The Will Smith Slap For The First Time was originally published on hiphopwired.com