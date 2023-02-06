Marvel Studio’s ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Screening [Click Here]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

HOT 107.9 is giving our lucky listeners the opportunity to get free passes to our Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” screening on Wednesday, February 15th at 7:00pm @ Regal Atlantic Station.

Click the link to download passes: https://gofobo.com/ATWQ1079

*Please note/As always: RSVPs do NOT guarantee seats at the screening. The theater is overbooked to ensure capacity and seating is filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. You and your guests must enter the auditorium together.

SYNOPSIS

Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”—an epic, sci-fi adventure film hitting the big screen on Feb. 17, 2023.

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce.