The 5 Blackest Grammy Awards Moments

The 65th annual Grammy Awards turned up the diversity this year tapping into the culture for Black performances that made the three-hour telecast entertaining enough to watch. While most fans tuned in watch Beyoncé make history, viewers were delighted to see hip-hop’s pioneering acts take to the stage to perform classic rap anthems. The Carters made headlines for being on “CP time” and Lizzo charmed the audience with her love for well…Beyoncé.

Keep scrolling for the 2023 Grammy moments we’re still talking about today.

Hip Hop 50 Tribute

One of the most talked about moments from last night’s Grammy Awards was the Hip Hop 50 tribute featuring pioneers of hip-hop like Run DMC, Salt N’ Pepa, Rakim, Busta Rhymes, and representatives of the new school Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Glorilla.

Jay Z In Full Fan Mode

Despite being a pioneer of hip-hop himself, Jay Z played it cool in the audience as a fan of the craft. Hov could be seen rapping along to Method Man as he got the crowd hype with a performance of his hip-hop classic Method Man. Jay and Rakim shared a moment later backstage when they two gave each other dap and respect.

Jay also hit the stage where he reunited with Lil Wayne to perform DJ Khaled’s God Did.

The Carters Were Stuck In Traffic

Beyonce and Jay Z were noticeably absent from the audience at the beginning of the Grammy Awards and when her name was called as the winner of the “Best Song” award. After she and Jay finally arrived, Trevor joked about it while presenting Bey with her second award of the evening.

“The queen is officially in the building,” host Trevor Noah joked. “I was shocked to find out that traffic could stop you, I thought you traveled through space and time. Right before Noah presented Bey with her 31st gold gramophone, Jay could be seen asking the megastar if she wanted a drink, which she declined.

Lizzo Poses With Beyoncé

Lizzo was all of us when Trevor Noah joked about Beyoncé being in the midst, despite the queen being delayed en route due to traffic. Later in the night, Lizzo thanked Beyoncé during her acceptance speech, recalling how she once skipped school to watch Beyoncé perform. And Lizzo even got to take a photo with Bey and Adele at one point during the ceremony.

