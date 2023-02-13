LO DOWN: Kodak Black Co-Signs Donald Trump Slam Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna had a legendary performance during last night’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a close match of 38 to 35 but everyone couldn’t stop talking about Bad Gal RiRi and her big announcement.

The singer wore an all red jumpsuit with a fitted bodysuit underneath. Fans immediately noticed a belly bump and social media went wild speculating if Ms. Fenty was pregnant again! Meanwhile Donald Trump took to twitter to announce his disapproval of Rihanna’s performance and wardrobe. Kodak who was in attendance at the event seemed to co-sign and echo the same sentiments! Listen to the full Lo Down below!

