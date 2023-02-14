HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey is celebrating Valentine’s Day in style and broke the internet again today when she debuted her latest photo set that’s perfect for the love holiday.

Taking to the platform, the songstress shared a photo set of herself donning a sexy pink ensemble in honor of Valentine’s Day. The sexy featured a pink lace top and matching briefs that featured hearts throughout. She paired the look with pink heels and rocked her locs long and parted over to one side to show off her stunning face. The beauty served face and body as she was all smiles and posed in front of a pink backdrop and certainly helped us feel the Valentine’s Day love during the love holiday.

“i’m my own valentine this year ” she simply captioned the photo set for her 5.7 million IG followers to show how she’s honoring herself and giving showing self love during the love holiday. Check out the sexy photo set below.

” and we have to agree, self love is the best love! “WHATEVER the taste of this record is———it’s CRAZY!!!!” Kelly Rowland commented underneath the gorgeous photo set while another one of Chloe’s followers commented, “the best kind of valentine to have!!” and we have to agree, self love is the best love!

Chloe Bailey Bares All In A Sultry Valentine’s Day Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com