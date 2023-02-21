Register to Win: CREED III Screening!

HOT 107.9 is giving you the chance to win tickets to the most highly anticipated movie of 2023.. Creed III Directed by & starring Michael B. Jordan and cast Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris and more.
Need another chance to win…. text “CREED” to 71007!
The screening will go down Tuesday, February 28 at 7PM at Regal Atlantic Station.
Register below for your chance to win now!
About CREED III
In Theaters and IMAX March 3
After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.
Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut.
Directed by: Michael B. Jordan
Screenplay by: Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin
Story by: Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin
Produced by: Irwin Winkler, p.g.a., Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, p.g.a., Michael B. Jordan, p.g.a., Elizabeth Raposo, p.g.a., Jonathan Glickman, Sylvester Stallone
Executive Producers: Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Nicolas Stern, Adam Rosenberg
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad
Genre: Drama
Rating: PG-13 for intense sports action, violence and some strong language
