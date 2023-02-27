HomeContests

1-800-TruckWreck “Keep The Classroom Running” Giveaway

Source: R1 / other

Do you know a teacher who needs supplies for their classroom? Or are you a teacher dipping in your own pockets to help your students?

Well Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck are here to help with our Keep The Classroom Running Giveaway!

Visit station website and tell us how a teacher could best use $1,000 for their classroom! We will be giving away a total of $5,000 to deserving teachers!

Brought to you by Amy Witherite, 1-800-TruckWreck.

