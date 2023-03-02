Win tickets to the HOT 107.9 JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 FREE Screening

Get your FREE tickets to the HOT 107.9 exclusive screening of the highly anticipated movie JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
This is a first come first serve screening. We recommend arriving 1 hour prior to start time
Click here to get your free pass!
https://lionsgatescreenings.com/main/movie_landing/T3NLT0Y5MTMxMw==
Screening Details:
Date: Tuesday, March 14th
Movie Start: 7:00PM
Location: Regal Atlantic Station
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
Only In Theaters March 24, 2023
About JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
Directed by: Chad Stahleski
Written by: Shay Hatten and Michael Finch
Produced by: Chad Stahleski, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee
Executive Producers: Keanu Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch, Michael Paseornek
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane
Synopsis: John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.
https://www.lionsgate.com/franchises/john-wick
#JOHNWICK4
#JW4
@johnwickmovie
-
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Nicki Minaj Actin' BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
I Think I F’d Up: Young Jeezy, Kanye West & The Story Behind ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’
-
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy's Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]