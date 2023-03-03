Matisse Thybulle may no longer play for the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers but his name will remain a staple in the city. A center city block has been unofficially named after Thybulle. Someone fond of Thybulle created a ‘Tisse’ sticker, the fan placed it over that ‘Market’ so that the corner cleverly read “22 and Matisse” streets.
Thybulll’s took notice of the kind gesture in which he posted to his instagram story “It’s confirmed”.
This kind gestured came not too long after Thybulle was scene vandalizing his own mural after wind broke he was being traded to the portland trailblazers. “Thank you Philly” he wrote.
It wasn’t too long after this Mural was destroyed, as a random bystander decided to deface the mural by splashing white paint.
Matisse is set to see the Sixers again as a member of the Trailblazers March 10th, 2023 as they come to the Wells Fargo Center.
‘Matisse’ Street Sign Placed in Philadelphia, Ex-Sixer Reacts was originally published on wrnbhd2.com
