Cardi B got stylish over the weekend in an orange knit dress alongside her son, Wave Set Cephus. The rapper shared her fashionable slay with her millions of Instagram followers and gave us style and mommy goals in the process.
I mean, is anyone else obsessed with the talented rapper’s style like we are? We’re just loving this casual look on the global superstar and can’t wait to see more of her killer style! What do you think? Would you rock this look?
Cardi B Poses With Her Son While Donning A $1,250 Marni Knit Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Nicki Minaj Actin' BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy's Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
-
Shots Fired: Jermaine Dupri on Diddy, “I Wrote Most of The Sh*t in My Catalog”
-
Juvenile Teams With Urban South Brewery To Launch Juvie Juice