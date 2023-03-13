Register to Win: Free Oil Change + Car Wash Courtesy of Amerigroup Community Care

Register to win a free oil change and free car wash courtesy of Amerigroup Community Care.
Amerigroup Community Care Jiffy Lube and Mr. Clean Car Wash are giving away free oil changes and car washes, Thursday, March 30th from 3pm to 5pm.
It’s all going down on MR. CLEAN CAR WASH located at 3320 Buford Highway in Cummings GA.
*All winners will be notified (1) day prior to event.
