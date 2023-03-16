Method Man is offering some advice to Yung Miami after fans heavily critiqued her performance on the hit Starz show, “BMF.”
In a message to TMZ, he told the outlet that Miami should just drown out all the “white noise.”
He also added that he “love the City Girls, they’re dope!”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Yung Miami guest starred last week as Deanna Washington on episode nine and fans were quick to call out the city girl on her acting skills.
Regardless if Miami decides to try her hand at acting again, it’s good to see veterans sending positive vibes her way!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Ok, Caresha P. Henson! Twitter Reacts To Yung Miami’s Appearance On “BMF“
Caresha Please: Yung Miami’s Saucy Santana’s Funniest Instagram Live Moments
The City Girls Serve Top-Notch Fashion In Fendi For Their Popsugar Cover Story
The post Method Man To Yung Miami After Fans Critique Her Performance On BMF: “Ignore The Haters” appeared first on 92 Q.
Method Man To Yung Miami After Fans Critique Her Performance On BMF: “Ignore The Haters” was originally published on 92q.com
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
Cam Newton Dating Comedian, Watch Jazzy?! [Photos]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
What Happened To Brandon Quintin Adams?
-
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy's Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
Report: Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Connected in Shooting