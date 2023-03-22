On today’s Asking For A Friend it looks like everybody in the family is living a double life!
Chelsea called in for advice and we need you to help us weigh in! She’s secretly a part of an escort service where men call in to request companionship in exchange for money! While on the clock, she recognized her father’s voice on the line requesting a woman to travel with him to Vegas! Meanwhile his wife- her mother believed him when he told her it was strictly a work trip!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Should she blow up her own spot and confess to her mother? Should she confront her father and call him out!? Or should she just let everything play out and mind her business? Drop a comment with some advice!
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Asking For A Friend: Should She Tell Her Mom That Her Dad Is Cheating? was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
What Happened To Brandon Quintin Adams?
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Register to Win: Free Oil Change + Car Wash Courtesy of Amerigroup Community Care
-
What Are Slider Crimes And Why Are Thieves Taking Advantage
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]
-
Pi Day: ATL’s Best Black-Owned Pizzeria, Ryan Cameron’s “Dough Boy Pizza”