Keke Palmer Shares Life Story In Her New Amazon Music Short Film ‘Big Boss’

Keke Palmer has collaborated with Amazon Music to bring the world her new, appropriately titled short film, Big Boss.

Keke Palmer is showing no signs of slowing down. The new mother recently announced that she has written and directed a new short film, Big Boss, that coincides with her latest music project and new single, “Standards.” The tale of Big Boss closely mirrors Palmer’s real-life hustle journey. It tells the story of a young Chicago woman who faces many challenges trying to stake her claim in a patriarchal music industry only to find that her real struggle is within.

Palmer has never been one to skimp on the details of her career journey. The multihyphenate star is known for being open about the hurdles she’s had to overcome in her industries and often encourages others to keep pushing in their endeavors. She recently posted on her Instagram about Big Boss, and the artist revealed how perseverance helped her to deliver this project. “I have done this time and time again, but not always with confidence and not always with pride. Everything won’t be perfect the first time, but you learn each time you follow through with your desire to create something and share it with the world. Before you know it, you will make masterpieces like nobody else,” wrote the “Nope” actress.

Watch Big Boss exclusively on the Amazon Music app.

