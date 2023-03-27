Jim Jones Dances When Asked About Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Beatdown

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

While the culture continues to celebrate Tekashi 6ix9ine finally receiving the comeuppance that he’s been courting for the past few years, Jim Jones doesn’t have much of an opinion on it other than finding it comedic.

TMZ recently caught up with Capo while he was promoting his latest project, Back In My Prime, and when they asked him about Tekashi’s beatdown, Capo went from waving off the question to vogue dancing and Milly rockin’ as he was seemingly enjoying himself at that moment.

Saying “Gotta be sturdy out here, ya heard? Gotta move tactical,” while busting his moves, Jones clearly had no qualms about showing his pleasure at what unfolded just last weekend.

There’s obviously no love lost between Jim Jones and Tekashi 6ix9ine who not only tried to rope the Harlem rapper into his snitching spree a while back but even took a potshot at Jones when he told prosecutors in court that Jim Jones was a “retired” rapper.

That man never retired, b.

While Jim didn’t offer much opinion on Tekashi getting the braids beaten off of him, Jim did feel that Snitch9ine went to the “wrong type of gym.”

Jim finally did offer up some insight in between his hitting the whoa … and suggested Tekashi’s choice of a public gym wasn’t the brightest and is certain that would never happen in the facilities he works out at.

The Harlem rapper is currently plotting his own line of Vamp Fitt gyms, and frequents New Jersey’s Impact Zone with fellow artists Fabolous, Dave East and Maino … but discouraged knuckleheads from attempting to pull similar stunts in his sanctuary. You’ve been warned!!!

Gotta love Jim Jones, b.

Taking the moment to plug his upcoming gym, Elevation Cross-fit, Jones seems excited to open up his own workout studio. However, we doubt that he’ll be extending an invite to Tekashi 6ix9ine or even Gunna for that matter. Dip Set didn’t have those “Stop Snitching” shirts back in the day for nothing

Also, salute to Capo for shouting out his mans, Mel Matrix, who is doing a stretch and comes home in 2025.

