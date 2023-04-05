Tia Mowry & Her Daughter Cairo Dance It Out In ‘Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes’ Inspired Viral Video

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Tia Mowry and her four year old daughter Cairo get festive for the newest Disney Junior/Disney+ show “Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes.” The mommy-daughter duo dance it out in the most adorable viral video. Check it out inside.

In the now viral video, Tia and her daughter Cairo put on their adorable “Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes” inspired outfits complete with headbands and tutus to celebrate the newest Disney Junior animated series while dancing.

The video has over 53k likes and comments, including a special comment by actress Viola Davis. Davis supported their fun with a comment by saying, “Soooo cute!!!! .”

The sponsored post has generated countless other comments, praising the cute duo and their love for the Disney Junior show.

“We are loving Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes here at our house,” Mowry shares in a statement.

The actress goes on to share why the series is significant to her household and specifically her impressionable daughter.

“Representation is so important,” Tia adds. “And my daughter Cairo loves seeing a main character she can relate to. She keeps asking ‘is it Kiya time?’ I love that each episode focuses on positive messages that empower young girls to be whoever they want to be.”

The original action-adventure animated series “Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes” is a girl-led superhero show that combines everyday passions with extraordinary powers. Kiya is a brand-new kind of kid superhero and comes from the fictional Kimoja City, inspired by southern Africa. Kiya’s primary loves include mashing up her passions of dance and martial arts into routines and having fun with her family and friends. But unlike most kids, Kiya’s dance and martial arts prowess become her superpowers when she puts on her headband adorned with mystical Kimoja crystals, transforming her into “Dance Ninja” and giving her the ability to perform signature moves like the “pirouette POW”. Always at Kiya’s side are her best friends and fellow Kimojans, Jay, also known by his superhero name “Flying Rockstar”, and Motsie, also known by her superhero name “Tech Racer”. Together they are the team of superheroes known as The Kimoja Heroes.

Developed by Robert Vargas and based on characters created by South Africans Kelly Dillon and Marc Dey, the series is produced by eOne, Triggerfish and Frog Box, in partnership with Disney Junior and France Télévisions. The series is based on an original concept from South African-based production company Triggerfish and developed for Television by Frog Box and eOne.

Check out Tia and Cairo do their adorable Kimoja Heroes dance below:

