Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are always giving us couples goals and we can’t get enough of their love!

The adorable couple was spotted on Instagram earlier this week, where they donned cozy looks while spending time together outdoors and soaking up some rays in the spring sun.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared a photo carousel of herself alongside her hubby where they rocked coordinating, cozy ensembles while showing off their fresh faces and glowing skin.

Gab’s look was a black cropped t-shirt and oversized jeans that was the perfect look for spending time outdoors. She stepped out with no makeup to let her glowing skin shine through and let the sunlight serve as a natural filter. She wore her hair in a pulled back ponytail style and was all smiles as she cozied up next to her hubby and daughter, Kaavia, while spending time in the sun.

The former NBA baller matched his actress wife’s aesthetic and donned a two piece, black look featuring black shorts and a black t-shirt. He accessorized the look with black sneakers and sunnies as he held Gabrielle and their daughter Kaavia’s hand while posing for a few photos.

The stylish wife and mother shared the couple’s photo set in a photo dump on Instagram, captioning the carousel, “Making this Friday a good one ”

Check out the adorable pics below.

We just can’t get enough of the Wades!

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Share Their Love In Latest IG Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com