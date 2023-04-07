Lloyd Banks ft. Method Man “101 Razors,” Millyz “Dark Shades” & More | Daily Visuals 4.7.23

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

After taking a very long sabbatical from the rap game, the artist formerly known as the “Boy Wonder,” Lloyd Banks returned to the rap game with the critically acclaimed The Course of the Inevitable in 2021 and TCOTI 2 in 2022. Now with the third installment on the horizon, the Queens MC is giving his day-one’s a taste of what to expect on The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces Of My Pain.

For the first single to the upcoming album, Lloyd Banks links up with fellow Hip-Hop OG, Method Man in the visuals to “101 Razors,” Blue Hefner and Big John Stud hold court in an empty mansion straight out of American Horror Story where they kick their verses and remind us what MCing used to sound like back in the day. Respect the OG’s.

Speaking of MCing, Millyz keeps on showing and proving he’s not amateur on the M-I-C, and in his clip to “Dark Shades” the “Bawsten” representative posts up in a bright yellow room with a thick young woman to drop his bars while flexing the iced out shamrock that was gifted to him by the Verzuz Gawd, Jadakiss. Jadakiss is an amazing homie to have. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Troy Ave, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.

LLOYD BANKS & METHOD MAN – “101 RAZORS”

MILLYZ – “DARK SHADES”

TROY AVE – “FRONT LINE”

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “WATER/MONEY CONVERSATIONS”

ZEDDY WILL – “BLAH BLAH”

FRIDAYY – “CALLING 4 YOU”

LIL QUILL – “BUST”

JAY CRITCH – “MINUTES”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “TOO MUCH POWER”

QUELLY WOO – “ANOMALY”

