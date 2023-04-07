Coolio Died From Exposure To Fentanyl, According To Manager

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Coolio was a beloved rapper and actor who amassed a number of notable hits in the 1990s, and his passing last September left many of his fans and peers in shock. While speculation swirled heavily regarding the rapper’s cause of death, his manager has come forth with details.

Deadline obtained confirmation from the manager for Coolio, Jared Posey, who shared with the outlet that his client passed away from complications arising from exposure to the deadly substance fentanyl. In addition to fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamines were also found in his system.

He is best known for his Grammy Award-winning single “Gangsta’s Paradise” which appeared on the soundtrack for the film, Dangerous Minds. The Compton, Calif. native also dropped the hit single “Fantastic Voyage” in 1994, and was a member of WC and the Maad Circle.

Beyond music, Coolio appeared on the reality television series Big Brother and released the best-selling cookbook, Cookin’ with Coolio: 5 Star Meals at a 1 Star Price.

Coolio’s real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. He was 59 at the time of his death.

