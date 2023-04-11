Kali Meet & Greet [REGISTER HERE]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Incognito & Posted On The Corner are giving you the chance to get up close & personal with Atlantic Records recording artist “Kali”!

When: Thursday, April 13th

Time: 5pm to 7pm

Secret Location: Winner will be emailed location the morning of the event.

Hurry up & register now! Made HOT by Remy Martin, Atlantic Records, Posted On The Corner & Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station….. HOT 107.9