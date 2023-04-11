Posted On The Corner

Kali Meet & Greet [REGISTER HERE]

Published on April 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Kali Meet & Greet Hot 1079 R1 ATL 2023

Source: R1 / R1

Incognito & Posted On The Corner are giving you the chance to get up close & personal with Atlantic Records recording artist “Kali”!
When: Thursday, April 13th
Time: 5pm to 7pm
Secret Location: Winner will be emailed location the morning of the event.
Hurry up & register now! Made HOT by Remy Martin, Atlantic Records, Posted On The Corner & Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station….. HOT 107.9

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Close