CITADEL: Win a Chance to Watch The First Two Episodes! [Click Here]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

HOT 107.9 is excited to give you the chance to watch the first two episodes of Prime Video’s upcoming release of the series CITADEL.

Click here to get your complimentary passes. https://amazonscreenings.com/CitadelAtlantaHot1079. Seating and admittance to the screening is on a first-come first-served basis.

See Trailer here …. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4urrj-jT-k&t=2s

Screening Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 25

Movie Start: 7:00PM

Doors Open: 6:00PM

Location: Regal Atlantic Station

Synopsis:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.