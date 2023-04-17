HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

2023 RUN WITH MAUD 5K RUN/WALK

Purpose: All proceeds benefit the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation and its mission to provide mental health resources for Black boys

Date: May 6, 2023, 8 a.m.

Location: Downtown Atlanta (Centennial Olympic Park) or Virtual

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/RunWithMaud5K

Cost: $35 in person/$40 virtual, commemorative shirt $20

Join us for the Inaugural Run with Maud 5K. Participants are invited to run or walk individually or as part of a team

Maud was murdered while out for a run on February 23, 2020. May 8, 2023 would have been his 29th birthday. This event is a celebration of his life. Run with Maud 5K is part of a daylong celebration of running in downtown Atlanta that also includes the Running City Mile and adidas Atlanta City Games.

Please Register for the event! Create a team! Share your participation and support with your social media network on all platforms. Encourage people to join your team! In return for three social media posts between now and May 1, we will provide you with a complimentary Run with Maud 5K shirt. Please tag the above accounts in all posts so we can share on the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation and Atlanta Track Club channels.

2023 RUN WITH MAUD 5K RUN/WALK was originally published on majicatl.com