“The Daily Show” announced its next wave of all-stars set to guest host the award-winning late night series. Comedic and cultural commentators Desus Nice, Charlamagne Tha God and more will take on the iconic desk next month. Read more details inside.

Comedy Central announced the third wave of all-star guest hosts appearing on “The Daily Show” in May. The drumbeat of excitement for the new-era continues as comedic and cultural commentators Charlamagne Tha God, Desus Nice, and Michelle Wolf along with “The Daily Show’s” own Lewis Black and Ronny Chieng get a turn at the legendary desk of the award-winning late-night franchise. In addition, the show’s News Team will appear tag team anchoring.

The latest chapter of The Daily Show kicked off in January as the award-winning late-night franchise welcomed guest hosts including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, John Leguizamo, Desi Lydic, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Dulcé Sloan, Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayans, and Roy Wood Jr.

The “Daily Show’s” upcoming guest hosts will begin airing May 15th on Comedy Central. The late night talk show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.

Dates for the upcoming guest hosts can be found below:

May 15th: Charlamagne Tha God

May 22nd: News Team Takeover

June 5th: Michelle Wolf

June 12th: Ronny Chieng

June 20th: Lewis Black

June 26th: Desus Nice

With a diverse and comedic news team including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, the Emmy and Peabody Award winning franchise engages its expansive linear and social platforms to unpack urgent issues in a compelling way, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.

‘The Daily Show’ Announces Upcoming Guest Hosts Including Charlamagne Tha God & Desus Nice was originally published on globalgrind.com