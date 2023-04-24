Martin Lawrence Shares A Thoughtful Message To Jamie Foxx On Social Media

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Actor and friend Martin Lawrence shared a thoughtful message to Jamie Foxx and his family, following the actor, comedian and singer’s recent hospitalization. Read more details and check out Lawrence’s post inside.

According to a report from Blavity , the “Martin” actor revealed Foxx was recovering days after suffering an undisclosed “medical complication” during last Thursday’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

“I hear [Foxx] is doing better,” Lawrence told Extra. “My prayers go out for him every night, and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, first took to Instagram to announce the news of her father’s hospitalization on April 12.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she posted. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Several entertainers and friends of Foxx’s shared an outpouring of love when the news broke of his health scare.

Lawrence shared a photo of him and Foxx on Instagram, saying, “My family and I are lifting you up in prayer. Much love and many blessings my brotha.”

At the time of his hospitalization, Foxx was in Atlanta filming his next project, Back in Action, which is a Netflix movie directed by Seth Gordon and co-starring Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou and Cameron Diaz.

People magazine reported the film was “shut down” following Foxx’s health complication but has since resumed filming with a stand-in filling in for the Sleepless actor.

We send our love and prayers to Foxx and his family as he continues to recover.

Check out Lawrence’s post below:

