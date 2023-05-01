1-800 Truckwreck: WIN $1,000 Mother’s Day Cash! [CLICK HERE]

Contests

Published on May 1, 2023

Mother's May with 1-800-TruckWreck

Source: R1 / other

Mother’s Day is right around the corner but we have partnered with 1-800-TruckWreck to celebrate Mom’s all month long with Mother’s May Giveaway! Nominate a deserving mom and tell us why she deserves $1,000.00

That’s right were giving away $1,000 a day to deserving moms for a total of $10,000 so hurry up and submit.

Brought to you by 1-800-TruckWreck

