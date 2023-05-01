FX’s ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Breaks Records As Most Watched Unscripted Series Premiere Ever

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

FX’s latest docuseries “Dear Mama” is the network’s most watched premiere for an unscripted series ever. Read more about the docuseries and its historic ratings inside.

It’s evident that the people love the late, great artist and entertainer Tupac Shakur. FX’s unscripted series “Dear Mama” debuted on the network April 21 and became available to stream the following day on Hulu. The combined ratings made for the record setting performance.

The five-part docuseries directed by Allen Hughes explores the lives and legacies of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. A renowned revolutionary, Afeni became a feminist figure of the ’70s, a female leader in the movement amidst the macho milieu of the Black Panther Party. Afeni birthed the legendary rapper and poet Tupac, who also went on to became a political visionary, philosopher and one of the greatest rap artists of all time.

The official series description details:

Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the United States from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.

The series returned last Friday (April 31) with episode three, titled “So Many Tears.” It covers Tupac’s legal troubles as they continue to grow, with multiple different arrests in different states. It also highlights his struggles that lead to a sexual assault charge in New York. With Afeni as the voice of the New York Panther 21, she defends herself at trial and shocks the world when the verdict comes down. Meanwhile, Tupac’s criminal trial comes to a different end.

“It’s only fitting that Allen Hughes definitive piece on Tupac and Afeni Shakur delivered a record performance for us and it speaks to Tupac’s enduring legacy,” President, FX Entertainment, Nick Grad said in a statement to Variety. “Allen’s examination of Tupac viewed through the prism of his mother Afeni is a fascinating take that really gets beneath the education and experience that shaped his life and inspired him to become one of the greatest artists ever.”

Fans can expect the fourth episode titled, “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” to premiere Friday, May 5 on FX, followed by the final episode “Until the End of Time” on May 12.

Hughes serves as executive producer, writer and director along with executive producer and writer Lasse Järvi and executive producers Quincy Delight Jones III (QD3), Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles King, Peter Nelson, Adel “Future” Nur, Jamal Joseph and Ted Skillman. The documentary is produced by A Defiant Ones Media Group Production and An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with MACRO and DreamCrew Entertainment.

Be sure to catch up on the series streaming now on Hulu.

FX’s ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Breaks Records As Most Watched Unscripted Series Premiere Ever was originally published on globalgrind.com