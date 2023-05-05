Juneteenth 2023: What’s Happening In ATL This Juneteenth

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Juneteenth 2023 is fast approaching. Here’s what will be happening in ATL this year!

THE OFFICIAL JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION FOR THE CITY OF​ ATLANTA ​

Juneteenth Atlanta represents the entire state of Georgia and the southeast!

​All are invited to participate/attend and collectively represent Georgia!

​FREE PUBLIC EVENT AND VENDOR MARKET! EVERYONE IS WELCOME!

WHAT’S NEW FOR 2023?

Below is a list of daily activities and action calls occurring during the Juneteenth Atlanta Festival.

Dates: June 16-18, 2023

JUNETEENTH ATLANTA APP

“We’re going all out on our Juneteenth Atlanta App. This app will allow access to our entire Juneteenth Atlanta network and family. The perfect networking tool for vendors, sponsors, performers and networking. You be able to download our app from the App Store. Coming very soon! Stay posted!”

JUNETEENTH ATLANTA MAGAZINE (JAM)

“Juneteenth Atlanta Magazine is the best advertiser vehicle to keep your brand moving throughout the year. That’s right, a year of advertising for one cost! JAM will promote the current Juneteenth Atlanta events and the following year events. Jam is the best marketing vehicle we have to promote our event and your brand can ride along. Magazine will be printed May and is also produced digitally.”

CEASE FIRE SUMMIT©

“Let’s stop the violence in the streets of America by coming together as human beings and provide youth and young adults with what they need to make better decisions. Let’s stop pointing fingers at our youth, roll our sleeves up, stand side by side, and work for real solutions! This summit will be led by our youth!” Dates: June 16-18, 2023

5K FREEDOM RUN, WALK, AND ROLL

“Fundraiser: Let’s run for freedom, liberty, human rights, ​social justice, judicial reform and world wide peace!”

DON’T GET ME ROWDY ATLANTA BATTLES

1. Marching Band Parade Battle

2. Majorette Performance Parade

WORLD RECORD AFRICAN DRUM CIRCLE

“Calling on 5,000 African Drummers/Dancers from around the world to emerge on Atlanta, Ga to claim a world record. June 16, 2023.” Full festival dates June 16-19, 2023

1000 ABORIGINAL FAMILlES MARCH FOR HUMAN RIGHTS

“We are calling on one-thousand families to join the Human Rights Now section of the Juneteenth Atlanta Aboriginal History Parade. No-one is 3/5th’s Human. We are made in the image of our creator. We are Human Beings. We are Indigenous to the Planet Earth. March with us in acknowledgement of Human Rights for all! Juneteenth Atlanta Aboriginal/Black History Parade.” Date: June 17, 2023

ATLANTA NATURAL HAIR SHOW & COMPETITIONS

NOTE: Must Register!

“True Identity = True Freedom. World’s Best Loc Stylist. World’s Best Natural Hair Stylist. ​Lifetime Achievement Award: Natural Hair Care Scientist Ari Shen/Allen Biggers. Date: ​June 18, 2023

WORLDS BEST WHIP

“Juneteenth Atlanta Best Car – Parade Competition. Trophy/Cash for the best cars.” Date: June 17, 2023

BRIDGING THE CONTINENTAL DIVIDE

“A panel discussion surrounding the humanitarian challenges within African Culture and the African Diaspora.” Dates: June 16-18, 2023

WELCOME AFRICAN ROYALS

“Return To Our Roots.Meet and Greet with The Kings and Queens of Africa! Numerous delegations are visiting from the countries of Africa for a very special Juneteenth Atlanta Uniting our Diaspora Summit!” Dates: June 16-18, 2023

CASH AWARDS

NOTE: No Enrollment Required! Just Pull up!

1. Best dressed couple in African or Aboriginal/Indigenous Garb

2. Best Afro

3. Largest Family at event

Dates: June 16-19, 2023

​

CHILDREN’S-SUPER-SUMMER CAMP

NOTE: No Enrollment Required! Just Pull up!

“All Age Groups, All day activities, Bouncy Houses, a youth stage, S.T.E.A.M, Children’s Spelling Bee and much more.” Dates: June 16-18, 2023.

​​DANCE CONTESTS OLD SCHOOL -OR- NEW SCHOOL

​

Ariel Dance Competitions. No Enrollment Required! Just Pull up!

Dates: June 16-18, 2023 ​

Click here for more information.