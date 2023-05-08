ATL

Mental Health Awareness Month

Published on May 8, 2023

Join Radio One Atlanta as we increase the awareness of the importance of mental health and wellbeing. All month long, we will fight the stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental health and substance use challenges.

 

About out Mental Health Awareness Month

 

Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May in the United States since 1949. The month is observed with media, local events, and film screenings.

 

Mental Health Awareness Month began in the United States in 1949 and was started by the Mental Health America (MHA) organization (then known as the National Association for Mental Health). Each year in mid-March Mental Health America releases a toolkit of materials to guide preparation for outreach activities during Mental Health Awareness Month. During the month of May, MHA, its affiliates, and other organizations interested in mental health conduct a number of activities which are based on a different theme each year.

