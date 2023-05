DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID [REGISTER HERE]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE THE LITTLE MERMAID AND GET QUALIFIED TO WIN DINNER AND THE ULTIMATE PRIZE PACKAGE BROUGHT TO YOU BY DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID, ONLY IN THEATERS MAY 26th. GET TICKETS NOW FOR THE STUNNING CINEMATIC EVENT OF THE YEAR.

SCREENING DETAILS

DATE: THURSDAY, MAY 25TH

LOCATION: REGAL ATLANTIC STATION

TIME: 6PM