HOT 107 9 EXCLUSIVE SCREENING OF KODAK BLACK’S “THE DON”

Published on May 20, 2023

REGISTER TO WIN TICKETS TO THE HOT 107 9 EXCLUSIVE SCREENING OF THE NEW FEATURE FILM “THE DON” FROM THE MIND OF KODAK BLACK.

INSPIRED BY THE NEW ALBUM PISTOLZ & PEARLZ.

ATLANTA (7 PM):

Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema

931 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

