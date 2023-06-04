Kash Doll Gives Us Hair Goals In Latest IG Video

Kash Doll took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her latest hair style and was sure to give us hair goals in the process.
“You see this? You see me? You see this? This glam baby?” she continued before getting into her car while completely feeling herself and her new hair style.
The beauty went on to caption the video, “Yesterday @daisydoesmyhair had me acting like this with these cut layers and curls Then @kingquite_ beat me a natural beat like i loveeee it’s like no make up but it is! And of course this a closure glueless @stylepro_kendrap hair per usual!”
Check it out below.
We’ve never related to a video more because Kash Doll is definitely all of us after leaving the hair salon with a new ‘do. Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s latest look?
