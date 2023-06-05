The Morning Hustle

AFAF: He Gave Money To His Child’s Mother Without Telling His Wife!

Published on June 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Nyla! She feels disrespected after her husband gave money for a down payment on a new home for his child’s mother without discussing it with her first! She also shared that he avoided telling her because he wanted to avoid drama. See how far that got him when you listen to the full call below!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

AFAF: He Gave Money To His Child’s Mother Without Telling His Wife!  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Close