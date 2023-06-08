Tupac Shakur Honored With Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

After the success of FX’s “Dear Mama” docuseries, details of Tupac Shakur’s life has reemerged such as his relationship with his parents, his fiancée Kidada Jones and his resilience to win in life despite his many challenges. Yesterday (June 8), the late great artist was finally honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating his legendary recording career.

During the ceremony, his sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur accepted the honor on his behalf. Her speech was filled with deep emotion about her late brother.

“Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great,” Sekyiwa shared in her speech. “As his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold.”

Set made sure she acknowledged the true meaning of the day adding, “Today, we’re not just honoring a star on the ground, but we’re honoring the work and the passion that he has put in to make his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today, and once again, he has made us extremely proud.”

Film director Allen Hughes and writer Jamal Joseph were also there to take part in the momentous occasion, which was emceed by radio personality Big Boy. Tupac’s star became the 2,758th to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Since the release of FX’s “Dear Mama” media users are sharing some of the lesser known facts about the late rapper. Fans are deeply invested in his relationships, specifically with Kidada, whom he spent the last of his years with and was prepared to marry, and his mom Afeni Shakur and biological father Billy Garland.

HipHop DX reported that Garland shared his reaction being labeled a “coward” on the docuseries, admitting that he was “upset” at first.

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Garland shares his feelings on the line resurfacing in the docuseries.

“No love for my daddy ’cause the coward wasn’t there/ He passed away and I didn’t cry/ ‘Cause my anger wouldn’t let me feel for a stranger,” ‘Pac rapped on the heartfelt track, taken from his 1995 album Me Against the World.

Garland revealed he didn’t appreciate the bar to begin with, but hearing the line about his alleged death, he realized that his son must have been fed “lies” about him. Garland later realized his suspicion was true.

Tupac’s pops has since fallen in love with the song and the rest of his son’s discography.

“At first, I was upset ’cause I’m trying to see you,” he said. “But then it hit me! One, I ain’t dead and so you really didn’t know ’cause if you would’ve known me then you would’ve known that I wasn’t dead. So I knew there that someone had lied to him from that point.”

He goes on to add, “When I hear it now, I laugh. I still love the fucking record. I love it, I do. I think it’s beautiful. I love all his music, though. I listen to his music daily — every freaking day, and I like it.”

Tupac Shakur Honored With Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame was originally published on globalgrind.com