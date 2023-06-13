“Swatters” Target Nicki Minaj, Falsely Reporting Fires and Child Abuse

Sources say that Nicki Minaj is being targeted and swatted.
The renowned rapper and songwriter fell victim to a series of distressing calls to the Sheriff’s department, false claiming fires and child abuse occurring at her home. One report was made at 3 in the morning, while the child abuse accusation happened when neither she nor her son were at the residence.
These type of prank calls, also known as swatting, have unfortunately become a trend over the last few years. Other celebrities who have experienced it included Lil’ Wayne, The Kardashians, and Ashton Kutcher.
Minaj has hired a lawyer specifically for these incidents and plans to hold the caller fully accountable.
