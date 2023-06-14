HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé continues her Renaissance World Tour in Europe. Fans are having a blast, traveling near and far to experience the legendary performer live and in action. Beyoncé is no stranger to breaking records. After her show in France, she’s reached new heights. Read more inside.

The Grammy award-winning singer and entertainer breaks a new record for the highest attendance at the Orange Velodrome stadium in France. Over 58k attendees gathered to witness the iconic performer in person. Her impact is felt all over the world, but the fans specifically set out to see her in France.

Many of Beyoncé’s fans traveled from the States to see her for the Renaissance World Tour overseas. According to a few disgruntled tweets last year, fans had better luck securing tickets for her European city dates.

Beyoncé breaks the record for highest attendees, surpassing the legendary group the Rolling Stones. Beyoncé’s performance and influence is apparent all over the world. Her comparisons to the likes of Michael Jackson is starting to make a lot of sense when you see the photos for yourself.

The iconic singer brings her eldest daughter Blue Ivy along for the ride. Fans gear up for the performance of a lifetime when this beautiful mother-daughter duo take the stage. Blue isn’t serving up choreography for every single show but she’s been present for most of this lege of the tour.

Anybody have a spare Renaissance ticket? We NEED to be there.

Check out photos from her record-breaking show in France below:

Beyoncé Beats This Iconic Rock Band’s Record For Highest Attendees At France’s Orange Velodrome Stadium was originally published on globalgrind.com