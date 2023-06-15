Summer Smash: Big Freedia Teams Up With Gracie From ‘Gracie’s Corner’ In “Row Your Boat” Remix [Video]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

In case you were in need of a new summer bop, Big Freedia’s got you covered with Gracie from their collaboration on “Gracie’s Corner.” The popular YouTube children’s series has made major waves since 2020 with some of the most viral children’s songs of our time. Check out their exciting new remix inside.

Did someone say summer smash? It may not be the usual collaborative suspects like Latto and Cardi B’s latest viral sensation with “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which just made its Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 13. This summer hit was created by an unlikely pair, yet it’s the perfect turn up for the kids and for you.

Big Freedia joins Gracie on her beloved YouTube series “Gracie’s Corner” for their own rendition of a classic children’s tune “Row Your Boat.” Freedia’s New Orleans bounce-filled stylings mixed with Gracie’s memorable melodies pairs for the perfect hit that you and your children can enjoy. Just careful not to out dance the youth with this one.

It’s so good that fans have shared their excitement on social media. One Twitter user asked her followers to stop what they’re doing and tune in. They tweeted, “Y’ALL STOP EVERYTHING GRACIE AND BIG FREEDIA GAVE US THE SONG OF THE SUMMERRRRRRR,” alongside a clip from the video.

It’s really like that. We never imagined getting hype about a children’s song or remix, but life is full of surprises. This is the turn up we need for the summer time.

Check out the Twitter user’s viral clip below:

Gracie released the video yesterday (June 14) and it’s already garnered over 320k views. That’s impressive! Be sure to support a young artist and content creator by subscribing to her channel, Gracie’s Corner.

Check out the full Gracie’s Corner “Row Your Boat” remix featuring Big Freedia here:

was originally published on globalgrind.com