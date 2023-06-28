As hip-hop continues to celebrate its 50th year, endless lists quantifying the genre’s top artists, songs, and more continue to pile up. Whether you agree with them or not.
Today Billboard decided to get back in the lab by releasing its version of the best 50 hip-hop groups of all time.
Drumroll, please!
Fair warning, if you’re under the age of 30, you probably want to get your Google search bar ready.
At the end of May Billboard began the countdown. Starting with M.O.P. at No. 50, Black Star, Rae Srummond and (cough, cough) City Girls made the first cut. Over the next two and a half months Billboard combed through historic rap groups like Onyx (No. 40), Big Tymers (No. 38), Clipse (No. 30), and The Lox (No. 22).
But the big question was – until they revealed the final 10 today – who would be crowned No. 1?
With Atlanta getting its fair share of entries, Migos landed just outside the top 10 (No. 11).
From 10 to 1, the rest of their list looks like this:
10: The Roots
9: De La Soul
8: Salt-N-Pepa
7: Eric B. & Rakim
6: Public Enemy
5: Run-D.M.C.
4: A Tribe Called Quest
3: N.W.A.
2: Wu-Tang Clan
1: OutKast
How do you feel about Billboard’s ranking of the best hip-hop groups of all time?
OutKast Named Best Hip-Hop Group Of All Time By Billboard was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
