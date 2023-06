HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

LAST YEAR THE 1-800-TRUCKWRECK BAND CHALLENGE AWARDED OVER $40,000 TO AREA HIGH SCHOOL BANDS!

BE THE FIRST BAND, SCHOOL, PARENT OR SUPPORTER TO GET DETAILS ON THIS YEAR’S COMPETITION.

WHO HAS THE BEST HIGH SCOOL MARCHING BAND IN THE ATL

AMY WITHERITE

AND 1-800-TRUCKWRECK WANT TO CELEBRATE AND HELP AREA

ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BANDS!

IS YOUR HIGH SCHOOL BAND IN NEED OF TEN THOUSAND

DOLLARS?

VISIT GREAT BAND CHALLENGE DOT COM AND

SUBMIT A VIDEO OF YOUR PERFORMANCE AND TELL US WHY YOUR

BAND NEEDS TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS! NOMINATION PERIOD ENDS

ON JULY 21ST SO GET YOUR ENTRY IN ASAP!

IT’S THE GREAT

ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CHALLENGE. POWERED BY AMY

WITHERITE, 1-800-TRUCKWRECK AND RADIO ONE ATLANTA.

1-800-TruckWreck Great Atlanta Band Challenge was originally published on majicatl.com