DC Young Fly seems to be in positive spirits when out in public and is thanking God and his children for helping him to stay strong in wake of Jacky Oh’s passing.
The comedian and father of three shared with TMZ that he is still emotional and the wounds are still fresh, but he is staying positive.
However, fans should not expect to see him posting his heartache online as he is not that kind of person.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out the video and his full family update below:
DC and Jacky have three beautiful children ages 6, 2 and 10 months.
Jacky died unexpectedly on May 31 after undergoing surgery.
We continue to send love and prayers to her family and friends.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…
DC Young Fly Delivers An Emotional Eulogy At Ms Jacky Oh’s Funeral
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
What Exactly Is A Mommy Makeover? Jacky Oh’s Death Spotlights Plastic Surgery Procedures
The post DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh’s Passing appeared first on 92 Q.
DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh’s Passing was originally published on 92q.com
-
Latto Thanks Her Man at The BET Awards, Twitter Points at 21 Savage
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: T.I., Jadakiss, & Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop
-
21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Loving The Culture: Ashanti Visits Bermuda For The First Time To Celebrate Carnival
-
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Weekend
-
Meet Rising Talent: Sexyy Red Made Noise At 2023 BET Awards With Viral Hit ‘Pound Town’
-
Glorilla Shows Up And Shows Out For Birthday Bash ATL 2023