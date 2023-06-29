After welcoming her first child at 50, Naomi Campbell, 53, revealed the birth of her baby boy in an Instagram post today.
The photo features an image of Campbell with a baby nestled to her bosom, as she and her two-year-old daughter holding his hand.
She wrote, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo
It’s never too late to become a mother @candytman stylist @rodneyburns
The Supermodel is part of the generation of women proving motherhood is possible at any age. Da Brat, 49, is pregnant with her first child, and she has let fans in on the journey. As a first-time mother, Brat has many questions that her wife, Jesseca Dupart, finds funny. In a recent video posted to her Instagram account, Dupart captures one of Da Brat’s many hilarious questions about childbirth.
“ YALLLLLLL ……. I only get to catch a few things here and there but she’s been the most hilarious inquisitive pregnant lady I know looking forward to meeting our little person SOON ,” Dupart wrote.
We love to see women of all ages experience that euphoria of motherhood. Congratulation to Naomi Campbell, Da Brat, and Jesseca Dupart!
DON’T MISS…
Naomi Campbell Gives Fans A First Look Of Her Baby In British Vogue’s March Issue
Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child At The Age Of 50
10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game
Naomi Campbell Announces The Birth Of Baby No. 2 ‘It’s Never Too Late To Become A Mother’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Latto Thanks Her Man at The BET Awards, Twitter Points at 21 Savage
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: T.I., Jadakiss, & Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop
-
21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Loving The Culture: Ashanti Visits Bermuda For The First Time To Celebrate Carnival
-
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Weekend
-
Meet Rising Talent: Sexyy Red Made Noise At 2023 BET Awards With Viral Hit ‘Pound Town’
-
Glorilla Shows Up And Shows Out For Birthday Bash ATL 2023