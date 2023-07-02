Monica Hits The Stage In A Valentino Look

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Monica is definitely one of our favorite fashion girls and her latest look is proof that she’s still killing the fashion game!

In her latest Instagram photo carousel, the beauty gave us style goals in a Valentino look before hitting the stage to perform at the 2023 Essence Festival. For her ensemble, she donned a killer Valentino catsuit with the brand’s logo printed throughout. She paired the look with a matching pink bubble coat that donned the same luxury print. She added over the knee black leather boots to the slay and rocked minimal jewelry, letting the iconic look speak for itself.

As for her hair, she wore her black locs in a sleek look that looked stunning on the beauty while donning a face full of soft glam makeup and letting the light serve as her natural filter.

The starlet shared the look on her social media page, sharing a multi photo carousel along with the caption, “Valentino Mo….. New Orleans…. I LOVE U…. Soulja Slim• Magnolia Shorty• 5th Ward Weebie we honor you & all you contributed ……

Check out the stunning photo set below.

Beauties, what do you think about Moncia’s latest slay? Did she nail it or what?

