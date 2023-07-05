Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Jill Scott’s remix of the United States of America National Anthem, The Star Spangled Banner, is being shared across the nation and we can’t stop watching it! The legendary songstress wrote this version at the age of 19 and is currently performing it on her “This Is Jill Scott” 23rd anniversary tour. The recording from her performance of the song at the 2023 Essence Festival has gone viral as the lyrics seep to the horrific core of America.

See the video below as Jill Scott passionately and painfully sings:

Oh can you see by the blood in the streets, this place doesn’t smile on you colored child. Whose blood built this land with sweat and their hands. But we’ll die in this place and your memory erased. Oh say, does this truth hold any weight. This is not the land of the free but the home of the slaves!

It’s sad that lyrics written over 30 years ago resonate evermore with this country now. Jill Scott has considered moving away from the United States to protect her son. “We can’t ignore what is happening in this country. It’s impossible. And to see people motivated to speak up, speak out, rise up, fight back and not sit down is motivational. And I enjoy being a part of it,” she said during a TIME100 Talks discussion. We hope that more will continue to share their voice and stand up for their rights!

