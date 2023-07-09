Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization

Well, look who’s back outside, y’all!
Jamie Foxx has kept a relatively low profile since suffering a “medical emergency” back in April, but it looks like his recovery is going well, as he’s been spotted in public for the first time in months.
TMZ obtained footage of the award-winning entertainer as he was sailing along the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon (July 9). Fans on a passing boat waved and cheered to Jamie, who cheerfully waved back.
It also appears that a few others, believed to be family members, were onboard too. It’s not hard to believe because his family have been by his side throughout the entire ordeal, visiting him as he rehabs in Chicago.
TMZ also confirmed that Jamie was spotted the previous night, enjoying a night on the town.
As you know, Jamie’s condition has been a hot topic, especially since he chose to stay out of the limelight. Thankfully, it appears that he is getting better and looking to have things back to normal. And it looks like he’s back to social media as well, posting a tweet late Sunday afternoon (with a nod to his own Brown Sugar Bourbon).
Welcome back, Jamie, and continued prayers for a speedy recovery!
