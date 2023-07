HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

RADIO ONE ATLANTA & IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE PRESENTS TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS 2023. WERE HITTING FULTON COUNTY, COBB COUNTY AND DEKALB COUNTY WITH BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLIES, COMMUNITY RESOURCES, SNACKS AND MUCH MORE!

SATURDAY, JULY 22ND JOIN US AT THE COLUMBIA RESEDENTIAL BACK TO SCHOOL EVENT, 11AM TO 2PM AT CARVER STEM ACADEMY.

TUESDAY, JULY 25TH CATCH US AT THE COBB COUNTY CIVICE CENTER FROM 10AM TO 12PM.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23RD JOIN US AT THE EXCHANGE PARK RECREATION CENTER IN DECATUR FROM 11:00AM TO 2:00PM

BROUGHT TO YOU BY AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE, DEKALB COUNTY, GLAMOROUS GEMZ, DEKALB COUNTY PARENT AND FAMILY ENGAGEMENT AND RADIO ONE ATLANTA

