Win Tickets to our Disney’s Haunted Mansion Screening

Screening Info:
Title: HAUNTED MANSION
Date: Tuesday, July 25th
Time: 7:00PM
Atlanta: Regal Atlantic Station
Click here to get your FREE passes https://gofobo.com/HMwhta
If the site asks for a code, enter: HMwhta
Link to Trailer: https://youtu.be/AjLKTz81bj8
About Haunted Mansion
Welcome Foolish Mortals. Take the ride to the other side.
Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.
Genre: Mysterious Comedic Adventure
Release Date: July 28, 2023
Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost
Director: Justin Simien
Written by: Katie Dippold
Based on Characters Created by: George Lucas and Philip Kaufman
Producers: Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich
Executive Producers: Nick Reynolds, Tom Peitzman
