Win Tickets to our Disney's Haunted Mansion Screening

Published on July 11, 2023

Haunted Mansion Disney R1 2023

Source: R1 / R1

Screening Info:

Title: HAUNTED MANSION

Date: Tuesday, July 25th

Time: 7:00PM

Atlanta: Regal Atlantic Station

Click here to get your FREE passes https://gofobo.com/HMwhta

 

If the site asks for a code, enter: HMwhta

Link to Trailer: https://youtu.be/AjLKTz81bj8

About Haunted Mansion

Welcome Foolish Mortals. Take the ride to the other side.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

Genre: Mysterious Comedic Adventure

Release Date: July 28, 2023

Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost

Director: Justin Simien

Written by: Katie Dippold

Based on Characters Created by: George Lucas and Philip Kaufman

Producers: Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich

Executive Producers: Nick Reynolds, Tom Peitzman

