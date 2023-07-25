Bliss On A Budget: Can Tiera Find Her Dream Wedding Dress On A Tight Budget?

Last week, we premiered part one of our whimsical wedding series ‘Bliss On A Budget’ featuring Tiera and Norman — college sweethearts planning their Union, NJ nuptials under the guidance of event planner Bianca Francios. We left off on a major cliffhanger. With her wedding day rapidly approaching and 10K budget tapped, would Tiera be able to find her dream wedding dress?

Tiera and Norman Belton met at Cheyney University (the first HBCU) in 2008, when Tiera shot her shot at Norman, in the cafeteria, shouting “Shorty!” The loving couple still laugh about it today. Their love only grew when Norman saved up money to buy an engagement ring and propose to Tiera. “It wasn’t the ring I wanted, but I knew that I got her the ring that would make her proud to have it,” Norman explained. Their wedding dreams were put on hold after the birth of their three children, and the pandemic. And now, Tiera and Norman are ready to say “I do” with a grand budget-friendly ceremony.

We catch up with Bianca Francios five days before Tiera and Noman’s wedding and… Tiera has found the perfect dress! “I’m happy that I finally found the dress. It has been exhausting and truly fulfilling to find something I feel like, I will look absolutely amazing in,” Tiera described in cellphone footage. “It’s giving elegance. It’s giving life. It’s giving, he may cry at the alter. It’s giving everything it’s supposed to give.”

Fast-forward to the big day! Tiera and Norman began their day sipping champagne before splitting apart to get ready. We catch back up with the couple as they do a walkthrough of the decorated venue. Tiera admits she’s nervous but seeing her vision come to left left her cheeks hurting from smiling so much.

While reflecting on the moment leading up to ‘I do,” Tiera tugged on her hearts when she said this about her handsome hubby. “He is still the most gorgeous man I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Watch Part 2 of “Bliss On A Budget,” above.

