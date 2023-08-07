Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies after ALS battle

Actresslongtime partner, passed away over the weekend, according to a statement from his family provided toon Monday.“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family said in the statement. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

Randall was 57 years old.

Bullock first met Randall in January 2015 when he photographed her’s son Louis birthday party. Later that year, they made their relationship more public.